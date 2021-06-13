Navellier & Associates Inc Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,694 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Target by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.06.

NYSE TGT opened at $232.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.89. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $114.81 and a 1 year high of $236.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

