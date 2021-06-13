Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 11,039 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,039 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.08% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFSI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $62.18 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.12.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $971,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 426,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,437,743.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,275,465 shares of company stock worth $79,081,691 and have sold 731,572 shares worth $44,577,861. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

