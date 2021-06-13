Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 23,137 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Navellier & Associates Inc lessened its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,137 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc owned 0.25% of AudioCodes worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AudioCodes by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AUDC stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.