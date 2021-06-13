Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 25,611 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Navellier & Associates Inc reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,611 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

NYSE CLX opened at $176.16 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $175.25 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.