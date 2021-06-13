Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 3,994 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Navellier & Associates Inc lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.42.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $209.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.26. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

