Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 634 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems makes up 1.5% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,154,000 after buying an additional 82,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after buying an additional 661,754 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,772,000 after buying an additional 21,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,576,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 638.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after buying an additional 464,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $508.46 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.70 and a 12-month high of $510.46. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

