Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 678 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Navellier & Associates Inc reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KLA by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $414,484,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KLA by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,495,000 after purchasing an additional 326,116 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $101,347,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,010,000 after purchasing an additional 253,781 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $320.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.83. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

