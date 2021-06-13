Navellier & Associates Inc Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

NYSE:NET opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $1,504,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,432.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 868,632 shares of company stock worth $65,037,602. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

