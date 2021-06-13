Navellier & Associates Inc Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Navellier & Associates Inc reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,634 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $555.68.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $541.26 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $395.41 and a 12 month high of $541.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $501.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

