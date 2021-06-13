Navellier & Associates Inc Trims Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Navellier & Associates Inc reduced its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $244.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.54, a P/E/G ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.36. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $262.40.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

