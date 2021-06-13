Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) is Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. reduced its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,933,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,466,520 shares during the period. Navient makes up about 4.5% of Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. owned approximately 1.63% of Navient worth $41,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Navient by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Navient by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Navient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navient stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,097. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.83. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.