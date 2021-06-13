NerveNetwork Price Hits $0.0623 on Top Exchanges (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $17.25 million and $234,406.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007955 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000209 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork (CRYPTO:NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

