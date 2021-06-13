NEST Protocol Price Tops $0.0118 (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.74 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00058019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00022444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.01 or 0.00788348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00085495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.02 or 0.08131252 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

