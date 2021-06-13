NEST Protocol Trading Down 17.8% This Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $24.12 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.68 or 0.00799724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.46 or 0.08022157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00084076 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

