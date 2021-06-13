Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neste Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

NTOIY traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 21,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,510. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $39.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.85%.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.