Nestree (EGG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.02 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $7.30 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,836.74 or 0.99867564 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00031684 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00063593 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000964 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008652 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,614,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Buying and Selling Nestree

