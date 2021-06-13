Nestree (EGG) Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $7.16 million and $343,920.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,911.33 or 0.99795944 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00032534 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00066125 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001025 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009359 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,614,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

