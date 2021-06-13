NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.37.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1,691.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 358,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after buying an additional 338,250 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 853,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,010,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.