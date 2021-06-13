Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Netflix by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $488.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $510.50. The company has a market capitalization of $216.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.45 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.