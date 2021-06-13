Neurotoken (NTK) Market Cap Reaches $5.46 Million

Neurotoken (CURRENCY:NTK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Neurotoken coin can now be purchased for $0.0692 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neurotoken has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Neurotoken has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $1,233.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00057354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00022457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.75 or 0.00779403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00085297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.21 or 0.08049663 BTC.

Neurotoken Profile

Neurotoken (CRYPTO:NTK) is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neurotoken is neuromation.io . The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

