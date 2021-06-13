Neutrino Token (NSBT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $223,951.00

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. Neutrino Token has a market capitalization of $59.12 million and approximately $223,951.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27.62 or 0.00074772 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino Token has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00055943 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00173919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00192404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.70 or 0.01114374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,872.38 or 0.99804019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,140,270 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

