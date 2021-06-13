Neutron Hits Market Capitalization of $158,692.21 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 33.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. Neutron has a total market cap of $158,692.21 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutron has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00013534 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

