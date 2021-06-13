Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 497,400 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the May 13th total of 945,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Nevada Copper stock remained flat at $$0.21 during trading on Friday. 479,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,779. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19.
Nevada Copper Company Profile
