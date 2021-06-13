Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.58% of Nevro worth $28,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter worth $1,525,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth $420,000.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.90.

NVRO opened at $158.18 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $111.87 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

