New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the May 13th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NMTLF remained flat at $$0.13 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,701. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13. New Age Metals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

Get New Age Metals alerts:

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.