New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the May 13th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NMTLF remained flat at $$0.13 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,701. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13. New Age Metals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.19.
New Age Metals Company Profile
Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.