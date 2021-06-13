New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 109,728 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,728 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in JD.com were worth $24,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,951,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. TRG Investments LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $108.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.26.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. JD.com’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

