New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 71,266 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,266 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of PRA Health Sciences worth $23,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,016,187,000 after acquiring an additional 203,083 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $193,933,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $72,677,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 539,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,705,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRAH stock opened at $168.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.05. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.79 and a 1 year high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

