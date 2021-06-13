New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 248.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,113 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.33% of OneMain worth $23,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 3,548.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,218 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $75,451,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $47,108,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $39,195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,796,000 after purchasing an additional 624,413 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

NYSE:OMF opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.10. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.