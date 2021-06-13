New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 57,200 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Atmos Energy worth $23,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATO opened at $101.79 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.68.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

