New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of LKQ worth $20,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of LKQ stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.
In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
LKQ Profile
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
