New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of LKQ worth $20,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.