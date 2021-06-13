New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of International Paper worth $20,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after buying an additional 3,200,173 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in International Paper by 1,725.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after buying an additional 1,369,957 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in International Paper by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,926,000 after buying an additional 810,665 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.23. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

