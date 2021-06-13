New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60,701 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Northern Trust worth $24,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,965,000 after purchasing an additional 546,512 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,116,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,441,000 after purchasing an additional 140,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $117.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.00. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

