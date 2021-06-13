New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Watsco worth $24,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.60.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $285.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.79 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

