New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,797 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of MongoDB worth $23,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $334.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.73. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.47%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,020,177.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.85, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,967.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,807 shares of company stock worth $109,657,287. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

