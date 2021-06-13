New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $20.96 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Domino’s Pizza worth $20,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,798 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,717. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $452.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $416.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $453.80.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

