New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $21.21 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.41% of Chart Industries worth $21,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Chart Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 14.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,820,000 after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 41.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS opened at $147.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.08. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

