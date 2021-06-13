New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $21.34 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Healthpeak Properties worth $21,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEAK opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $35.04.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

