New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $24.17 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of MGM Resorts International worth $24,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 356,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,789,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,786 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,294. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

