New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $24.35 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 127,951 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Tractor Supply worth $24,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $184.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.22. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $116.13 and a one year high of $200.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

