New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $24.71 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,131,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.37% of Old Republic International worth $24,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Old Republic International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Old Republic International by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 156,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 704,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 48,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

