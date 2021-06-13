New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Celanese worth $20,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,623,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,065,000 after purchasing an additional 62,945 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Celanese by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Celanese by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $207,356,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after acquiring an additional 533,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

Shares of CE opened at $160.34 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

