New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Nucor worth $24,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,282,000 after purchasing an additional 44,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,920 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $2,819,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,651 shares in the company, valued at $25,970,866.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,865 shares of company stock worth $24,093,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $106.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

