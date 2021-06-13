New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 679,796 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 155.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,192 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679,796 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Devon Energy worth $24,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $376,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,495,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 239.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $18,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.51.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

