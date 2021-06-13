New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 819,098 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 1,355.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819,098 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 2.04% of Meridian Bioscience worth $23,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,932,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,979,000 after acquiring an additional 84,798 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after acquiring an additional 387,466 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 21.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 147,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 38.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 405,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 111,928 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.13. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIVO. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.