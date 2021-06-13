New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,603 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.33% of YETI worth $20,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in YETI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YETI. TheStreet lowered shares of YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $95.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,577 shares of company stock worth $18,804,462. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

