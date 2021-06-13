New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 171,397 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Regions Financial worth $24,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 207,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 39,637 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 333,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,030,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,308,000 after purchasing an additional 110,851 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

