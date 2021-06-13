New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,309 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,309 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $24,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $98.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.90. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. The company had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

