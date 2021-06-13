New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,546 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,546 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Penumbra worth $20,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Penumbra by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Penumbra by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Penumbra by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $289.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,811.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.48 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.71.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

