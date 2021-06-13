New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,775 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,849 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,775 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.31% of Synovus Financial worth $20,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.54. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.