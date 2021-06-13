New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 18,518 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,518 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Darden Restaurants worth $21,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after buying an additional 89,040 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,591,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.84.

NYSE:DRI opened at $139.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.55. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.